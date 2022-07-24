Four dead, as many injured as cab carrying marriage party plunges into gorge in Ramban

Banihal, Jul 24: Two women were among four dead and as many were injured after a SUV carrying a marriage party rolled down into a gorge in Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Sunday afternoon.
"Accident near Ramsoo on NH-44. 2 dead, 7 injured, who have been shifted to SDH Banihal. More details awaited, " Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.
SHO Ramsoo, Nayeem ul Haq told Greater Kashmir that the cab was part of a marriage party with the groom along with the bride on way back home from Neel to Shagan when it skidded off the road and plunged into around 1000 metre deep gorge around one and half km ahead of the groom's residence.
Haja Begum of Nachilana and Ab Rasheed of Shagan Ramsoo died on the spot in the accident while Zahida Begum of Neel succumbed at Banihal Hospital and Mushtaq Ahmed of Shagan succumbed on way to GMC Anantnag, the officer said. Four women injured in the accident have been referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment.
Police along with local rescuers and Army rushed to the spot and recovered the body while shifting the injured to the hospital.