Two Hizb militants held with arms and ammunition in J&K's Kishtwar

Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that the duo- Ashfaq Qayoom Tak, son of Abdul Qayoom Tak, a resident of Passerkot Takpura Tehsil Chatroo, Kishtwar and Tousif Giri, son of Ghulam Qadir Giri of Pochhal Tehsil Kishtwar- were arrested by a joint team of Kishtwar Police, 11RR and CRPF 52Bn in the forest area of Naid Gam Chatroo during a search operation on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Upon their disclosure, arms and ammunition comprising one pistol, one pistol magazine, twenty pistol rounds, one grenade, one Magazine of AK-47, two wireless sets, three leaflets of Hizb letter pad were recovered today from a hideout in the forest area of Pingnal Chatroo, police said.

As per the police spokesman, the search operation was launched following reliable inputs that the two youth were in close contact with Hizb militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.



The spokesman further stated that both arrested militants were providing information with regard to the security forces to the militants and were hatching conspiracy to carry out militant acts in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chatroo. On this information, a case FIR No 53/2021 U/Sec 13, 18-B UAPA dated 24.8.201 has been registered at Police Station Chatroo.

Further investigation of the case is going on and more arrests are expected in the coming days, police said.