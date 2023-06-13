Two injured as earthquake damages residential houses, govt offices in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 13: Dozens of residential houses, schools, shopping complexes and govt buildings including SDH Bhaderwah and Gandoh, R&B office Bhaderwah got partially damaged after massive earthquake struck Chenab region at 1.33 pm.
A patient Israr Ahmed admitted in the ward which collapsed and a female employee of R&B department Kaynaat Tabassum were injured.
The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be near Thathri 45 Km from Bhaderwah town.
Patients admitted in SDH Bhaderwah had a narrow escape when ceiling of the ward collapsed. However two patients received injuries and were shifted to emergency.
Meanwhile, a female employee working in R&B office Bhaderwah also got injured while working in her office and was shifted to SDH Bhaderwah.
Panic gripped entire Bhaderwah valley and parents were seen rushing to the schools to know the safety of their children.
School authorities shifted the children to the open fields and grounds.