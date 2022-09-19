Two Jammu University students dead, two others injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal, Sep 19 : Two female students of Jammu University were killed and two passengers including a lady was injured after a car was hit by a canter truck on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and fell into a gorge near Dalwas area of Batote in Ramban district late Monday afternoon, police said.
Police said the car bearing registration number JK02CC 8113 on way to Jammu rolled down into a 500 feet deep gorge after hit by the truck PB08EY /2168.
Police identified the deceased as Esetan dolma daughter Tashi Andus , and Rigzen Lamu daughter of Morup Dogray, both residents of Ladakh and and M P Ed students at Jammu University.
The injured have been identified as Paranav Bandral son of Kuldeep Singh, resident of Mubarak Mandi Jammu and Harman Anand daughter of Harpinder Anand of Channi Himmat Jammu. Both are said to be critical.
DSP HQ Pardeep Kumar Sen confirmed the on the spot death of two women and injury to two passengers including a female. Sen said injured are being treated at Batote hospital.