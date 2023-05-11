Two killed after car falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

The mishap happened after the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and it plunged into 200 ft deep gorge.

Passersby raised an alarm after which locals and police started a rescue operation and shifted both the persons to Medical College Doda.

Confirming the incident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, said: "Two persons travelling in a private car bearing registration number JK06A - 1026 were on its way to Jammu from Prem Nagar area of Doda, when they reached at Malhori, the driver lost control while negotiating a curve due to over speeding and rash driving.”

"Both were shifted to GMC Doda, where doctors declared them as brought dead," SSP added, saying that the bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem and other legal formalities.