Two killed, another injured as cab falls into gorge in J&K's Bhaderwah

A police official that the cab bearing registration number JK06 - 8133 was on way towards Padri from Sartingal village skidded off the road near Khanni Top and fell into a 300 ft deep gorge purportedly due to the slippery conditions because of the drizzle since morning.

In the accident, Ijaz Ahmed, 45, son of Mohd Sultan and Ravi Kumar, 42, son of Shadi Lal both residents of Sartingal village died on the spot, the official said adding Irfan Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Bheja village suffered injuries and has been shifted to SDH Bhadarwah.

According to family members, the trio had gone to collect sticks from the Padri forest in the morning traditionally used for threshing paddy.