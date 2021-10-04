Two killed, another injured in separate road accidents in J&K's Ramban

A police official told Greater Kashmir that 28-year-old Mohammad Amin Sheikh, son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, a resident of Kunda Pogal village in Tehsil Ukhrall in sub division Ramsoo died in a motorcycle accident on Ukral-Pogal link road near Adhalla on Sunday afternoon. The spot of accident is around 22 km from Banihal.

The locals shifted Amin to PHC Ukhrall in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The deceased, a medical shop owner by profession, was the nephew of Dr Abdul Latief Alkandi, vice president Jamiat Ahalhadees Jammu and Kashmir and elder brother of a local reporter Anees Sheikh.

Working Journalists Association Ramban district condoled the death and expressed sympathy with Anees and Sheikh family.

In another accident, one Mohammad Rafiq Badana, 22, son of Feroz Din, a resident of Zaban, Nowgam in Banihal Tehsil died in a tractor accident in Charil area of ​​Banihal this afternoon.

Abdul Waheed, a laborer from West Bengal, was injured in the accident and was shifted to Government Medical College Anantnag for specialized treatment from Sub-District Hospital Banihal. Police has registered cases under relevant sections in both the accidents.