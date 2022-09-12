Two killed as car falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

Locals along with police personnel from the nearby post immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation to evacuate the persons from the debris of the car, said SP Bhadarwah Aftab Alam Mir adding both the travelers died on the spot.

