Two killed as car falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

Bhadarwah Sep 11 : Two men including the driver died after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Thathari-Cheera road, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday morning.
As per officials, the car bearing registration number JK06A 6864 which was on its way from Thathri to Cheera rolled down into 700 deep gorge near Nandna village about 52 km from Doda town.
Locals along with police personnel from the nearby post immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation to evacuate the persons from the debris of the car, said SP Bhadarwah Aftab Alam Mir adding both the travelers died on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar, 27, S/o Mahender Singh R/o Chirna Thathri and Ranjeet singh, 31, son of Som Lal R/o Jagote Tehsil Phagso.