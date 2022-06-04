Two killed as dumper rolls down into stream in J&K's Ramban

Ramban, Jun 4: Two persons were killed after a dumper they were on board rolled down into a stream in Ukhrall, Ramsoo in J&K's Ramban district on Saturday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official news agency KNO reported that the vehicle bearing registration number JK22B-9290 met with the accident at Kunchi village, Panchal in Ukhral resulting in death of two persons on spot.
The deceased have been identified as a driver Tariq Hussain from Gugwal, Ramban and Suneet Singh, from Kunchi, Ukheral.
The bodies were handed over to families after legal formalities, an official said.