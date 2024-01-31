Three killed, one injured in Kishtwar’s Warwan

BANIHAL, January 31 : Three persons were killed and another injured after a tractor clearing snow met an accident in Inshan area of Warwan in district Kishtwar this afternoon.

The tractor was on its wasy to Inshan from Afti when the slippery conditions of road surface resulted in it skidding of the road.

While one Ghulam Mohuiddin Chopan, 60 died on the spot, the rest of the injured were shifted to Inshan hospital where the driver of the vehicle Abdul Gani Koka succumbed to his injuries, an official said.

The official identified other injured as Shafia Banoo and Khursheed Ahmed. However, around 10:30 pm on Wednesday night, Khursheed succumbed to his injuries as well, taking the toll to three.

Locals told Greater Kashmir that the injured were shifted to health center Afti- Inshan but no doctor was present there on the duty. They said locals staged a demonstration against health department for absence of doctors from Warwan valley.

They said later tehsildar Warwan and Police officers summoned a team of doctors and para medical staff from sub division HQ Marwah and treated two injured at Inshan hospital. They said ,later injured were taken to PHC Marwah for further treatment from where they will be air lifted to Kishtwar tomorrow (Thursday), they added.

Meanwhile taking serious note of the absence of doctors, government placed two doctors: Dr. Nadeem Ahmad Tantray and Dr Zahoor Ahmad under immediate suspension.