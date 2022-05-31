Two killed, six others injured after load carrier overturns in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar, May 31: Two persons were killed and six others were injured after a load carrier vehicle they were travelling in overturned in J&K's Kishtwar district on Tuesday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the vehicle bearing registration number JK02VJ-4112 carrying eight people, heading for Mindal Mata yatra, skidded off the road and tilted on the road near Shanderi Nullah Sohal.
In the accident, two persons identified as Mangat Ram, 55, son of Anant Ram of Lower Muthi Jammu and another whose identification was being established died on the spot. Six persons were injured and were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar.
They have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, 38, son of Girdhari Lal of Rajpura Jammu, Vipul Khajuria, 23, son of Sashi Bhushan of Subash nagar Jammu, Suraj Parkash, 54, son of Kola Ram of Dhab Sudan Jammu, Krishan Lal, 64, son of Girdhari Lal of Peermitha Jammu, Mewa Ram, 45, son of Jagu Ram of Mishriwala Jammu and Vijay Sharma, 28, son of Suraj Parkashof Dhab Sudan Kanachack.