Two more workers' bodies recovered from collapsed Ramban tunnel, toll four

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday.

Rescuers on Saturday recovered two more bodies of workers from the debris of a tunnel which collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban district taking the death toll in the incident to four while search continues for the workers feared trapped inside. @dcramban/Twitter