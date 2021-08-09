Two newly recruited Hizb militants held in Kishtwar with arms and ammunition

"02 newly recruited terrorists of HM outfit were arrested from the Kalaingassu area of Tander, Dachhan in Kishtwar district. They have been identified as Yasir Hussain & Usman Qadir. 01 Pistol, 02 grenades, 01 UBGL & 01 wireless set were recovered from their possession, " IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon.

Divulging further details about the arrests, a police official told Greater Kashmir that Yasir, son of Ghulam Rasool, is a resident of Sounder Tehsil Dachhan in district Kishtwar while Usman, son of Ghulam Qadir hails from Tander area of Dachhan Tehsil in the district.

As per the official, the duo went missing during the night hours of August 5 from Dachhan. “It was reliably learnt that both the missing youths have joined Hizbul Mujahideen outfit with the intention to endanger the integrity of the country,” he said.

Accordingly, an FIR Number 18 of 2021 under section 13/18-B ULA (P) at Police Station Dachhan was registered.

Today, acting on the intelligence inputs about their presence in Tander area of Dachhan, a joint search operation was launched by 17 Rashtriya Rifle of Indian Army, CRPF 52 Battalion (CTT), J&K Police led by DySP Operation, Kishtwar, Devinder Singh Bandral during which the duo was arrested along with the said cache of arms and ammunition, the official further said.