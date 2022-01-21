Two Punjab residents feared dead after drowning in Chenab

Srinagar, Jan 21: Two Punjab residents are feared dead in river Chenab in J&K's Ramban district, officials said on Friday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the truck, two two were travelling in, is parked on Jammu-Srinagar while the duo was seen by someone drowning.
"The person subsequently raised the alarm and massive searches headed by SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma and SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak were launched," an official said.
A police officer identified the missing duo as Manjeet Singh son of Dalgeet Singh and Jatinder Singh son of Mangal Singh, both residents of Amritsar Punjab. When this report was filed, the searches in the area were going on.