Xen among three R&B officials dead, SE injured in Doda road accident

"The accident apparently occurred due to low visibility because of the fog and heavy rainfall at 10.45 am this morning. A police party from Police station Assar along with locals reached the spot and stated a rescue operation but three of the four persons were found dead on the spot, while the injured has been shifted to CHC Assar," the official added.

The deceased R&B officials have been identified as Executive Engineer Doda Rafiq Shah, a resident of Poonch, AEE Kamal Kishore resident of Udhampur and driver Abdul Hafiz of Doda.

The injured SE undergoing treatment at CHC Assar has been identified as Suresh Kumar of Jammu.