Two washed away in J&K flash flood

Jammu, Aug 11: Two persons were washed away by flash floods triggered by heavy rain on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.
Officials said two persons identified as Shamina and her daughter Rozia were washed away by flash flood triggered by incessant rain.
It has been raining heavily in Jammu division during the last 24 hours due to which most rivers, seasonal streams and other water bodies have swollen.
During the last 24 hours, Jammu recorded 189 mm rainfall, which is the highest in the last 26 years.
Mudslides, landslides and earth caving in the sloppy areas have created a flood-like situation in many areas of Jammu division.