Two youth feared dead after drowning in Chenab in J&K's Ramban

Banihal, May 8: Two youths are feared dead due to drowning while bathing in river Chenab in J&K's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak told Greater Kashmir that Nitish Kumar, 15, son of Kishore Lal and 16-year-old Parvinder Singh son of Suram Singh, both residents of Diaargali Tehsil Rajgarh in Ramban were swept away by the strong water currents while they were bathing in Chenab near Julla Bridge in Ramban town this afternoon.
Charak said that police and civil QRT Ramban volunteers have launched a rescue operation, however there has been no trace of the two youth when this report was filed.
In another mishap, a 55-year-old Rustam Ali, a resident of Bibrota of tehsil Rajgarh district Ramban died whe he was hit by a hand run tractor while ploughing land.