Two youth feared dead after drowning in Chenab in J&K's Ramban

SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak told Greater Kashmir that Nitish Kumar, 15, son of Kishore Lal and 16-year-old Parvinder Singh son of Suram Singh, both residents of Diaargali Tehsil Rajgarh in Ramban were swept away by the strong water currents while they were bathing in Chenab near Julla Bridge in Ramban town this afternoon.