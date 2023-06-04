‘UNCONNECTED, FORLORN, FORGOTTEN’ | 20 years on, Ahadwah Panchayat of Ramban still awaits completion of PMGSY link road

HISTORY OF AHADWAH

The local people and the representatives of Panchayat Ahadwah, including Naib Sarpanch Jatinder Singh, Panch Bashir Ahmad, Panch Ranbeer Singh, while talking to Greater Kashmir, stated, “Ahadwah village was settled by a person namely Ahad Singh, hundreds of years ago. The people of Pogal Paristan used to travel on foot from upper mountain ridges via Ahadwah village to reach Ramban even after independence.”

“With the passage of time, the development works were initiated and completed in other far-flung villages of Ramban district. But unfortunately, the people in Ahadwah panchayat have still been living a tough, difficult and miserable life. Ours is the most backward panchayat in Ramban district as we are still using a steep kachcha path, developed and traversed during Maharaja’s time. The officials and political leaders never felt the pain of far-flung and backward villagers of Ahadwah,” they rue.

“Young, elders, children, women alike have no option but to travel on foot to reach Tehsil, block and district headquarters Ramban for routine daily works, schools, hospitals. It is a daily routine for us,” said Panch Ranbeer Singh of Ward No 1 Darbote of Ahadwah Panchayat. He said, “I had offered to resign as PRI representative one year back after serving as Panch for three years. Reason was that as PRI representatives we failed to solve our development issues as no one was listening to us or taking note of our problems.”