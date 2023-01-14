Under PM’s leadership Department of Social Justice has done unprecedented work for welfare of Divyangjan: Union Minister

Doda, Jan 14: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today e-inaugurated camp for distribution of free of cost aid and appliances among the Divyangjans under ADIP scheme.
Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman, District Development Council, Doda, was also present on the occasion.
Union Minister, while addressing on the occasion, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has done unprecedented work towards welfare of Divyangjan during the past few years. He emphasized the need for conducting such distribution camps on regular basis saying that it will help in spreading awareness about the welfare schemes run by Central Government for Divyangjan. This will also empower the beneficiaries to participate in the main stream.
Dr. Virendra Kumar said that after implementation of Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the categories for disability have increased from 7 to 21, reservation for Divyangjan in government jobs has also been raised from 3% to 4% besides increase in reservation in higher education to 5%. “Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities” project is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for PwDs and issue a Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with disabilities, he added.
Union Minister informed that the UDID scheme has been implemented in all the states across the country, Persons with Disabilities do not need to make multiple copies of documents as the card will capture all the necessary details and is valid throughout the country. The UDID card will be the single document of identification and verification of the disabled for availing various benefits in the future, he added. About 57 Lakh 95 thousand UDID cards have already been issued.
He further informed that the scheme for implanting cochlear devices for children who are deaf by birth and can’t speak has been implemented by the ministry with provision of Rs. 6 lakh for each such child. He urged upon the public representatives and administration that a list of such needy children in Doda district may be provided to the ministry so that eligible beneficiary may get the benefit.
Elaborating on the initiatives being taken up by the Ministry under Accessible India Campaign, Union Minister informed that 35 International and 55 Domestic Airports, 709 Railway Stations, 10175 Bus Terminals and 683 websites have been covered to provide accessible environment for persons with disabilities. Besides, a total 1459 beneficiaries of Doda have been pre identified with 2220 Assistive Appliances of different category worth Rs. 70.61 Lakh. Such assistive devices will be distributed free of cost under the ADIP scheme among the beneficiaries by organizing a series of distribution camps at block level. He added that identification and registration of Divyangjan/beneficiaries was done in the month of December 2021 by ALIMCO in association with district administration Doda.
The distribution camp was organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Mohali (Punjab) Unit, working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), in association with district administration.
It was informed that 22 Tricycles, 261 Wheel Chairs, 17 C.P Chairs, 62 crutches, 797 Walking Sticks, 4 Rollators, 5 Foldable Walkers, 43 Braille Canes, 72 Smart Canes, 7 Smart Phones for visually impaired, 832 Hearing Aids, 21 MSIED Kits for Intellectually Impaired and 76 Artificial Limbs and Calipers have been distributed among the beneficiaries during December and January camps.
Earlier, a detailed presentation about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Social Welfare Department in the district was made.