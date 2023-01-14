Under PM’s leadership Department of Social Justice has done unprecedented work for welfare of Divyangjan: Union Minister

Dr. Virendra Kumar said that after implementation of Rights to Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the categories for disability have increased from 7 to 21, reservation for Divyangjan in government jobs has also been raised from 3% to 4% besides increase in reservation in higher education to 5%. “Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities” project is being implemented with a view of creating a National Database for PwDs and issue a Unique Disability Identity Card to each person with disabilities, he added.

Union Minister informed that the UDID scheme has been implemented in all the states across the country, Persons with Disabilities do not need to make multiple copies of documents as the card will capture all the necessary details and is valid throughout the country. The UDID card will be the single document of identification and verification of the disabled for availing various benefits in the future, he added. About 57 Lakh 95 thousand UDID cards have already been issued.