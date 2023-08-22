Unemployment in J&K | Sajjad Shaheen seeks roadmap for solution of problem
Banihal, Aug 22: National Conference (NC) leader and district President, Ramban Sajjad Shaheen today exhorted the Jammu and Kashmir administration for drawing a roadmap to tackle the burgeoning unemployment.
He said that the educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce are undergoing a most traumatic phase with no prospect virtually in sight.
“Despondency is gripping the youth due to bleak future on the employment front,” Shaheen said at a day-long meeting with the office bearers of National Conference Students Union (NCSU) at his residence in Banihal today, a press release said.
He said the burgeoning unemployment remains a major cause of concern and source of frustration for both educated unemployed and huge skilled and unskilled workforce. In this context, he pointed to the availability of a whopping number of vacancies which need to be filled on the fast-track basis.
“Employability is yet another factor that has added to the unemployment due to non-availability of jobs,” Shaheen said adding this remains a major issue notwithstanding the fact that many skill development schemes were initiated in the past. However, he said, a clear cut road map on skill set development, linked to employment is needed to be identified and addressed.
Welcoming the spirited youth of NCSU Shaheen said, National Conference has always provided a platform to young leaders to grow and lead the society in different capacities. He hoped the youth would become a powerful engine to carry forward the cherished message of brotherhood and amity, especially at a time when society is ridden with intolerance.
He exuded confidence that the public spirited young people will play their useful role in forging bonds of amity between various segments of society.
The District President also urged the youth to channelize their energies for steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and prosperity.
Shaheen also expressed concern over the rising social evils-especially the drug menace in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and blamed the protracted phase of hopeless for the menace and urged the youth to work for the protection of ethical values to safeguard the young generation from these evils.