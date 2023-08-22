Unemployment in J&K | Sajjad Shaheen seeks roadmap for solution of problem

He said that the educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce are undergoing a most traumatic phase with no prospect virtually in sight.

“Despondency is gripping the youth due to bleak future on the employment front,” Shaheen said at a day-long meeting with the office bearers of National Conference Students Union (NCSU) at his residence in Banihal today, a press release said.

He said the burgeoning unemployment remains a major cause of concern and source of frustration for both educated unemployed and huge skilled and unskilled workforce. In this context, he pointed to the availability of a whopping number of vacancies which need to be filled on the fast-track basis.