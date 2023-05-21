Unidentified person found dead

Ramban, May 21: Ramban Police recovered the body of an unidentified person from the embankments of river Chenab at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on Sunday.
Police sources said, Sunday morning some passer byes noticed a person lying on the embankments of river Chenab at Cafeteria Morh, outskirts of Ramban town.
They said after getting information Police and local volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved an unidentified male body from the embankments of river Chenab. SHO Police Station Ramban, Inspector Anil Chowdary said that the body was shifted to the mortuary of the District Hospital for identification.
Ramban Police seek help from the general public for the identification of the deceased person.