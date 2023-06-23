Union Deputy Secretary interacts with students

Kishtwar: Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Armstrong Pame, today visited various schools in Nagseni Zone and had an exclusive interactive session with the students.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav accompanied the Union Deputy Secretary. The purpose of this session was to motivate the students towards developing their self-confidence and overall personality for a brighter future.

During the interactive session, Deputy Secretary emphasized the significance of confidence building measures and personality development in shaping successful careers. He shared valuable insights on how to select ambitions in life and emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving one's goals.