Union Govt committed to strengthen J&K: MoS Ashwini Choubey

Complementing the District Administration and Health Department for doing commendable job in achieving cent per cent target in COVID-19 1st dose, Ashwini Choubey also appreciated for leading in second dose of vaccine and SEHAT registration in whole UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Urging the PRIs to work for the development and welfare of the people of their respective areas, the Minister asked them to work in unison with administration in execution of developmental projects, adding that we are equally responsible and accountable to people. He also asked them to sensitize the general masses so that they can avail the benefits of welfare schemes.