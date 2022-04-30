Unscheduled power cuts Congress organises protest in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 30: Congress leaders and workers in Ramban held a protest demonstration against unscheduled power cuts and shortage of drinking water supply at Bus Stand Ramban on Saturday.
The protestors led by Firoz Khan held the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration responsible for the unprecedented power crisis and urged upon the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the power scenario.
The protestors raised slogans against the administration and demanded uninterrupted power and water supply.They said the administration has failed in providing uninterrupted power supply to the people living in the district.
They said BHEP Chanderkote in Ramban district generates 900 MWs electricity despite the fact that people of Ramban district are facing an unprecedented power crisis. They alleged that the government has failed in providing proper electric and water supply to the people living in this district.
The protestors demanded uninterrupted power and water supply to the residents living in this district.