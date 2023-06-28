Use of firecrackers, professional drones banned in Ramban district

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban imposed restrictions on the use of firecrackers and professional drones across the Ramban district on Wednesday.

District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered that there will be a complete ban on the use of fire-crackers and professional drones flying within the territorial jurisdiction of District Ramban with immediate effect, till further orders. As per the order, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Ramban, shall implement it in letter and spirit.