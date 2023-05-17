Vaccination of Hajj pilgrims concludes in Ramban

Ramban, May 17: The two days vaccination process for selected Hajj pilgrims concluded successfully across the Ramban district on Wednesday.
Official sources said that at the District Hospital Ramban vaccination process for the pilgrims was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam in the presence of the Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Dr Virender, District Immunization Officer, Dr Basheer Ahmed, and other senior officers of administration and Health Department.
The whole vaccination process and the arrangements put in place to facilitate the selected pilgrims of Ramban were personally monitored by Deputy Commissioner Ramban.
Officials said after the screening, 115 pilgrims in the district have been selected for the Hajj 2023 and were vaccinated at different vaccination counters designated at District Hospital, Ramban, CHC Batote, SDH, Banihal, PHC Ukhral, and CHC Gool.
At the District Hospital the Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam also interacted with the Hajj Pilgrims and congratulated them for the Holy Hajj-2023.
The Deputy Commissioner urged them to pray for the well-being and prosperity of the people of our district.
Doctors said the vaccination was aimed to protect the Hajj pilgrims from various infections, ensure their health and safety, and protect them from any contagious disease.