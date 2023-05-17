Vaccination of Hajj pilgrims concludes in Ramban

Official sources said that at the District Hospital Ramban vaccination process for the pilgrims was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam in the presence of the Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Dr Virender, District Immunization Officer, Dr Basheer Ahmed, and other senior officers of administration and Health Department.

The whole vaccination process and the arrangements put in place to facilitate the selected pilgrims of Ramban were personally monitored by Deputy Commissioner Ramban.