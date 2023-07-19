Vehicular traffic disrupted after landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 19: Vehicular traffic along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been brought to a standstill since the early morning hours today, following a landslide and muck accumulation at Cafeteria Mod on the outskirts of Ramban town, officials said.
The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m., when a significant portion of the hillside near Cafeteria Mod gave way, sending a torrent of rocks, debris, and mud cascading onto the highway.
Efforts to clear the debris and restore traffic flow were immediately initiated, said an official. Heavy machinery, including excavators and bulldozers, were deployed to remove the muck and boulders that had blocked both lanes of the highway.
Authorities are urging commuters to exercise patience and adhere to the instructions provided by the traffic police.