Chenab Valley

Visit earthquake hit Chenab valley to help: Azad to party workers

'I appeal all my workers to visit the affected areas to help the people who suffered damage or any other loss'
File Photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad:
File Photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad: Aman Farooq/GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, June 13: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday urged his party workers to visit earthquake affected areas in Chenab valley to help people. 

In a tweet, Azad said that the earthquake has caused damage in Chenab valley. 

"The earthquake caused damage in J&K, specially in Chenab valley is unfortunate and I appeal all my workers to visit the affected areas to help the people who suffered damage or any other loss due to this natural calamity!," he said. 

earthquake

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com