Visit earthquake hit Chenab valley to help: Azad to party workers

Srinagar, June 13: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday urged his party workers to visit earthquake affected areas in Chenab valley to help people.
In a tweet, Azad said that the earthquake has caused damage in Chenab valley.
"The earthquake caused damage in J&K, specially in Chenab valley is unfortunate and I appeal all my workers to visit the affected areas to help the people who suffered damage or any other loss due to this natural calamity!," he said.