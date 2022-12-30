Visitors throng Bhaderwah after snowfall

Bhaderwah: After remaining out of bounds for 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic, timely snowfall coupled with aggressive campaigning and promotion by District Administration attracted a large number of visitors to Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah Valley.
Earlier District Administration Doda took several measures including aggressive social media campaign and promotion activities, which resulted in revival of winter tourism.
Nodal Officer of New Year Festival, Amir Rafiqui informed that all the hotels and guest houses are running packed first time in 3 years and if all the stakeholders contribute in “a positive way, tourism sector will not only revive but can flourish in a big way in the coming year.”
Visitors said, “this area is really unexplored heaven on earth and we are feeling blessed after visiting here.”