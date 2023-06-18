War Against Drugs | Doda administration intensifies ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign

Doda, June 18: In a major move to combat drug abuse in the district, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP, Abdul Qayoom, today distributed drug testing kits among stakeholder departments to identify addicted individuals.
The initiative forms part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ being implemented in the district with the aim to curb substance abuse. The drug testing kits were dispatched to all Police Stations, Police Posts, Police Nakas and Police drug De-Addiction Centres to ensure strict vigilance over drug consumption by the addicts and trailing out the peddlers.
These drug testing kits will help in identifying and curbing drug abuse in the district. Additionally, the DC Doda informed that the drug testing kits have also been distributed among the Education department through the Chief Education Officer Doda. They will be made available to schools and colleges, with the goal of reducing the prevalence of drug addiction among students.
Furthermore, the kits have also been dispatched to the CMO office for distribution among different health institutions to conduct testing in far off areas. During the meeting, the DC emphasized that strict actions would be taken against those involved in perpetrators of drug abuse.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the Excise Commissioner for the generous provision of 1000 Drug Testing Kits for the district.
These kits will greatly contribute to the ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse in Doda.
With the distribution of drug testing kits and the concerted efforts of various stakeholders, the district is taking all proactive measures against substance abuse.
This initiative not only aims to identify drug users but also to help the addicts and identify the peddlers.