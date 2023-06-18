War Against Drugs | Doda administration intensifies ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign

The initiative forms part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ being implemented in the district with the aim to curb substance abuse. The drug testing kits were dispatched to all Police Stations, Police Posts, Police Nakas and Police drug De-Addiction Centres to ensure strict vigilance over drug consumption by the addicts and trailing out the peddlers.

These drug testing kits will help in identifying and curbing drug abuse in the district. Additionally, the DC Doda informed that the drug testing kits have also been distributed among the Education department through the Chief Education Officer Doda. They will be made available to schools and colleges, with the goal of reducing the prevalence of drug addiction among students.