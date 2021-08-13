'Warlike' stores recovered from hideout in J&K's Doda

The hideout was busted by a joint team of SOG and security forces during a cordon and search operation launched in the area following a tip off from reliable sources, Incharge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom told Greater Kashmir.

During the search operation, "war like stores" of arms and ammunition besides some documents were recovered from the hideout, the in charge SSP said.

"The recovery seems to be an old dump of militants and was possible only due to the accurate intelligence developed by Army and launching of well-synchronized joint operation in the forest area," he added.

The recovery comprises one pistol, a 12 bore rifle, two desi kattas, five grenades, eight UBGL rounds , Pika rounds, AK 47 rounds and detonators, which are still being counted, two pistol rounds , a pistol magazine, five AK 47 magazines, binocular with cover, one handheld transmitter/ Chipset, a black cloth band, a khaki and some papers/ documents that are being checked, police said.