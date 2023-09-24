Warwan Festival concludes with cultural, adventure activities

Kishtwar: The two day Warwan Festival, organised at Warwan nestled in the picturesque Kavyard region of Warwan tehsil within Kishtwar district today culminated with an exhilarating fusion of cultural and adventure activities.

This grand spectacle was impeccably orchestrated by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the District Administration Kishtwar and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages.

Drawing an impressive assembly of over 10,000 tourists and adventure aficionados over the span of two days, the festival was earlier inaugurated by Secretary Tourism and Culture, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

The festival offered a wide array of activities, ranging from serene yoga sessions to heart-pounding marathon races, from graceful horseback rides to captivating live painting exhibitions. Adventure enthusiasts reveled in enthralling activities such as trekking through scenic landscapes, joining spirited bike rallies and embarked on angling expeditions.