Warwan Festival concludes with cultural, adventure activities

Kishtwar: The two day Warwan Festival, organised at Warwan nestled in the picturesque Kavyard region of Warwan tehsil within Kishtwar district today culminated with an exhilarating fusion of cultural and adventure activities.
This grand spectacle was impeccably orchestrated by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the District Administration Kishtwar and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages.
Drawing an impressive assembly of over 10,000 tourists and adventure aficionados over the span of two days, the festival was earlier inaugurated by Secretary Tourism and Culture, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.
The festival offered a wide array of activities, ranging from serene yoga sessions to heart-pounding marathon races, from graceful horseback rides to captivating live painting exhibitions. Adventure enthusiasts reveled in enthralling activities such as trekking through scenic landscapes, joining spirited bike rallies and embarked on angling expeditions.
During the event, nature enthusiasts indulged in leisurely nature walks and stargazing sessions. Sports enthusiasts engaged in sports activities like volleyball, kho kho, and tug-of-war. The festival featured exhilarating river rafting adventures for the first time ever in this picturesque location. The entertainment quotient was elevated by captivating live musical performances by a lineup of exceptionally talented artists, including Kabul Bukhari, Naseem Ul Haq, Zulaikha Fareed and several renowned local luminaries.
The Wadwan festival was held for two days attracting not only tourists from Kishtwar but also from the neighboring Kashmir region. The first day saw presence of approximately 6,000 attendees, with over 4,000 participants immersing themselves in the concluding day's festivities. The active participation of the local community contributed an additional layer of vibrancy to the event.
The general public appreciated the role of the Tourism Department Jammu & Kashmir and District Administration Kishtwar for organising the festival.