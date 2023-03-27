Watermills in Bhaderwah remain at the brink of closure due to water diversion

Despite the advent of modern technology in grist mills, ‘Dhadats’ is the only option to grind grains (Wheat and Maize) for the residents of 6 villages (Mathola, Tapri, Shankhoja, Banzala, Banni-Batoli, Chakka, and Upper Dandi ) consisting nearly 7,000 population scattered on slopes on Eastern hills of Bhaderwah Valley.

Residents of these hilltop villages are a worried lot and up in arms against the administration. They allege that officials of ‘Jal Shakti Vibhag’ without considering saving the traditional and only natural source of producing energy are diverting the water of Mathola river in an unplanned manner.