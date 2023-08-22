Wild cannabis destruction drive launched in Chatroo

Police said in an endeavour to eliminate the drug menace from society, Police Station Chatroo, under the direction of SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal executed a significant cannabis destruction operation in Chatroo, led by SHO Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday and supervised by DySP Kishtwar Sajjad Khan. The police team joined with the revenue department, Chatroo market association Chatroo NGO, and the transport union Chatroo to undertake a concerted drive against wild cannabis cultivation.

During this extensive campaign, a substantial quantity of wild cannabis spread across vast stretches of land was successfully eradicated.