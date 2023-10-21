Wildlife conservationists embark on field trip in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To practically understand camera trapping techniques of the habitats of endangered wild animals and birds, their trail sampling beside insect collection from high altitude Himalayas, wildlife conservationists from different parts of the country embarked to field visit of Kailash mountain range in Bhaderwah.

The field visit in which 30 wildlife conservationists and research scholars from different prestigious institute participated was organised by Institute of Mountain Environment (IME) Bhaderwah.

The group of scientists headed by Dr Neeraj Sharma HoD IME went to Kailash Mountain Range 12,000 above sea level along Chattergalla paas to have the first hand experience of the natural habitats of endangered wild animals and birds.