Wildlife officials asked to take preventive measures

Doda, Aug 28: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today asked Wildlife and Forest departments to take preventive measures to avoid Man-Animal conflict incidents being reported from some parts of the district.
The people of Kastigarh area have reported that a female Bear with three Cubs is roaming in the area and have attacked locals, posing a threat to their life. It is reported that Bears move towards the Maize crops and fruit crops for the food during these days, while local farming community also requires totake care of their raised and ripping maize and fruit crops in the fields. Moreover, the female Bear with cubs feels more insecure, attacking people in defence.
The Deputy Commissioner, taking cognizance of the matter, asked the Wildlife and Forest Officials to discuss and tackle the issue in such a way that people feel free to move out for their daily chores, especially during the harvesting season.
DC has directed the Wildlife Warden, Forest Officials, Police officials, and VDGs to devise a coordinated plan in the area for thorough patrolling. The Wildlife Officials have been asked to either tranquillise and capture the Bear or force her to move back in the Forest, away from the residential areas.
DFO Bhaderwah has been asked to spread awareness/ advisory on Man- Animal Conflict and the measures for the safety of human lives. A coordination committee has been established for the district to coordinate the Man- Wild animal conflict comprising all the DFOs, Tehsildars, Wildlife Officials, and other concerned officers. Wildlife Warden Kishtwar has been instructed to station at District Headquarter Doda and monitor the operation personally to ensure that the Bear may not harm anyone further.