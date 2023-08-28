Wildlife officials asked to take preventive measures

The people of Kastigarh area have reported that a female Bear with three Cubs is roaming in the area and have attacked locals, posing a threat to their life. It is reported that Bears move towards the Maize crops and fruit crops for the food during these days, while local farming community also requires totake care of their raised and ripping maize and fruit crops in the fields. Moreover, the female Bear with cubs feels more insecure, attacking people in defence.

The Deputy Commissioner, taking cognizance of the matter, asked the Wildlife and Forest Officials to discuss and tackle the issue in such a way that people feel free to move out for their daily chores, especially during the harvesting season.