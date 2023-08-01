Woman ‘commits suicide’ in Ramban

Ramban, Aug 1: A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at village Gandote of Ramban tehsil in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police sources said that last night the woman identified as Nirmala Devi 25 wife of Ragbeer Singh resident of Gandhote ward No- 3, Panchayat Seri-B, Ramban allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home.
On getting information a police team reached the spot, took the body into their custody and shifted it to the district Hospital for conducting postmortem and other legal formalities.
SHO, Police Station Ramban, Inspector Nayeem Ahmed Matoo confirmed the death of the woman due to hanging at her residence. He said the body of the deceased was handed over to her relatives for last rites.
He said inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc had been initiated at Police Station Ramban for further investigations.