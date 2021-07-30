Woman dead, dozens ill as mass diarrhea and vomiting outbreak hits J&K's Banihal

Banihal July 30: A 28-year-old woman has died while over a hundred others have fallen ill in a mysterious diarrhoea and vomiting outbreak that has hit many areas of sub-division Banihal in J&K's Ramban district with locals blaming the "untreated" tap water for the outbreak.

Authorities in the Jal Shakti Department however claim that the water was "found fine and fit for drinking", even as more samples are being tested.

In-charge Block Medical Officer Banihal, Dr Shabir Ahmad Dar told Greater Kashmir that 28-year-old Razia Iqbal, wife of Sehran Wani, a resident of Halimidan, Banihal, was shifted from a hospital Banihal to Anantnag two days ago after suffering vomiting and diarrhoea.