Woman dies in Doda accident

Bhaderwah: A woman died while another was injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge along River Chenab near Pul Doda on Saturday.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that the girl who was driving the car could not control it in reverse gear and it plunged into River Chenab.
He said both the females were shifted to GMC Doda where doctors declared one of them as brought dead.
Police identified the deceased woman as Salma Bano, 27, daughter of Sher Muhammad of Shiva, Doda, and the injured as Sumaira Begum, 35, wife of Aijaz Ahmed of Doda.