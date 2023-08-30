Woman, her two daughters charred to death in Ramban fire

Ramban, Aug 30: A woman and her two daughters were charred to death while her husband was among two persons injured after a cluster of temporary huts caught fire in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Official said that a cluster of dhokas were caught in a major fire in Hamer Gali panchayat of Bingara village today evening.
He said police and officials of the civil administration rushed to the spot.
After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control. However, three persons, including a woman and her two daughters were charred to death.
The official said that their bodies were recovered from the debris. Two more persons were rescued in a critical condition. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.
A medical team along with two ambulances from PHC Ukheral were deputed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to PHC Ukheral, the official said.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma confirmed the deaths on X (formerly Twitter).
“INCIDENT: Three temporary huts have caught fire in village Bingara at Hammer Dhok. 3 persons have died and 2 in critical condition. Shifted to PHC Ukheral. Police party on spot,” Mohita tweeted.
She identified the deceased as Najma Begum, wife of Ibrahim (25), Iqra Banoo, daughter of Ibrahim (2) and Assma Banoo, daughter of Ibrahim (6). She also identified the injured as Ibrahim, son of Bobiya (35) and Mirja Begum, wife of Noorani (55).