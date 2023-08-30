Woman, her two daughters charred to death in Ramban fire

Official said that a cluster of dhokas were caught in a major fire in Hamer Gali panchayat of Bingara village today evening.

He said police and officials of the civil administration rushed to the spot.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control. However, three persons, including a woman and her two daughters were charred to death.

The official said that their bodies were recovered from the debris. Two more persons were rescued in a critical condition. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

A medical team along with two ambulances from PHC Ukheral were deputed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to PHC Ukheral, the official said.