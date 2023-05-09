Woman killed, four others injured after car falls into gorge near J&K's Doda

Bhaderwah, May 09 : A woman was killed and four others - including 2 NEET aspirants - got injured, two of them seriously, after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge near Doda on Tuesday afternoon.
While confirming the incident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that a car bearing registration No JK06-1453 was on way from Jammu to Doda when it met with an accident at Satwas near Paryote.
The deceased has been identified as Payal Devi w/o Sandeep Singh R/O Satwas Doda.
The injured have been identified as Sandeep Singh s/o Rattan Singh r/o Satwas, Santosha Devi w/o Vicky r/o Jammu, Arundeep Rakwal s/o Rajinder Singh r/o Satwas and Prayanshi Devi d/o Sandeep Singh R/o Satwas.
"All the injured persons were shifted to GMC Doda, where doctors declared one woman as brought dead," SSP added.
DC Doda Vishesh Pal Mahajan said they have sent requisition to airlift seriously injured persons to GMC Jammu.
Meanwhile MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh also talked to DC Doda about the incident. "Just now spoke to DC Doda, Sh Vishesh Mahajan and also former Minister from there Sh Shakti Parihar, after receiving the news of road accident following which 4 of aspirants returning after taking NEET Exam got injured. Arrangements being made to shift 2 of them, who are more serious, to Jammu by helicopter. Meanwhile, all possible assistance being provided, " Dr Jitendra posted on social media.
Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also appealed to the administration to airlift the injured.