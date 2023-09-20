Woman killed in Kishtwar accident

Ramban, Sep 20: A woman died on the spot after a dumper which was working on the Kawar Projects Dumping yard hit her in Kishtwar on Wednesday.
Police identified the deceased as Roshni Devi Wife of late, Bansi Lal, resident of Padyarna. Soon after the incident, police along with locals rushed to the said spot and shifted her to District Hospital Kishtwar.
They said after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased woman was handed over to the relatives for last rites
Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Meanwhile locals staged a protest against the contractor company and demanded stern action against the company and driver involved in the accident.