Woman killed, seven others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Doda

Bhaderwah March 22: A 46-year-old woman was killed and seven others, including four members of a family, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling-in overturned and fell into a gorge on Doda-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district.

Officials said that a sport utility vehicle(SUV) carrying eight persons including driver was on its way from Padder area of Kishtwar District to Bhaderwah met with the accident at Thathri.

"When the ill fated vehicle carrying passengers who were coming back after attending a pilgrimage at Padder reached near Jangalwar village of Thathri, 30 KM from Doda town, the car skidded off the road and fell into 200 ft deep gorge on the banks of Chenab," said Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Thathri.