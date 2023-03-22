Woman killed, seven others injured as vehicle falls into gorge in JK's Doda

Bhaderwah March 22: A 46-year-old woman was killed and seven others, including four members of a family, were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling-in overturned and fell into a gorge on Doda-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district.
Officials said that a sport utility vehicle(SUV) carrying eight persons including driver was on its way from Padder area of Kishtwar District to Bhaderwah met with the accident at Thathri.
"When the ill fated vehicle carrying passengers who were coming back after attending a pilgrimage at Padder reached near Jangalwar village of Thathri, 30 KM from Doda town, the car skidded off the road and fell into 200 ft deep gorge on the banks of Chenab," said Athar Amin Zargar, SDM Thathri.
"The injured were rushed to Sub District Hospital Thathri, where they are undergoing medical treatment. After first aid, 3 of the seriously injured were shifted to GMC Doda," the SDM added.
The injured have been identified as Sourav Kumar, 8, his brother Gourav Kumar, 7, Charan Dass, 29, his brother Kewal Kumar, 25, Rishi Kumar, 52, his son Ankush Kumar,28, and his wife Raksha Devi, 27.
The deceased has been identified as Sushma Devi, 46, a resident of Duggi-Dandi Bhadarwah.