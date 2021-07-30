Woman's body fished out from Chenab river after five days, her husband, two children still missing

Jammu, July 30: Body of wife of a Sub Inspector of Railway Police Force was found on Friday five days after the couple and their two children died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into river Chenab along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

There was no trace of the Sub Inspector of RPF, Rakesh Kumar, and the two children as yet.

On July 26, Kumar lost control over the vehicle he was driving with wife and their two children onboard and the car skidded off the road, plunging into the fast flowing river at Mehar, a place between Ramban -Banihal.