Work on 2-lane Mehar-Cafetaria road tunnel picks up pace

Officials said that tunnel excavation work from Cafeteria Morh on Ramban side was completely stopped a few months back. They said a few months ago, a huge landslide caused extensive damage to the tunnel from the Cafeteria Morh side. Around 60-meter of tunnel at the Cafeteria Morh side was damaged and the tunnel work was completely stopped.

However, the tunnel excavation work from the Mehar side was going on. Engineers of the tunnel construction company said, “Tunnel excavation work from the Mehar end is going on round the clock and 350 meters of excavation work of 780 meters C-Type two-lane Mehar-Cafeteria Morh tunnel on the Udhampur –Ramban section of the four-lane project was completed.”

They said that the tunnel would provide all-weather-safe road connectivity to the valley of Kashmir with the rest of the country.

This tunnel work was started in 2021 after realignment between Nashri and Banihal to bypass the treacherous stretches, including Mehar-Cafeteria near Ramban on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the four-lane project on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

The tunnel work at other vulnerable places, except the Digdool-Maroog tunnel, is going on. The work on another two-lane cut and cover tunnel on the same Mehar-Cafeteria stretch is also going on but at a slow pace. The Mehar-Cafeteria tunnel is vital as several road accidents due to landslides and shooting stones were reported in the past on this stretch.

Traffic congestion due to single-lane roads and the breakdown of loaded vehicles on even surfaces on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch are causing problems for commuters and vehicle operators.

The completion of work is likely to address these problems.