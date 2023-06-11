Work on digitisation of revenue records in Doda reviewed

Bhaderwah: Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today chaired a meeting here in Bhaderwah to discuss the proliferation of the digitisation of revenue records, retrieval of balance encroached state land and speedy disbursement of compensation to rightful owners.

The DC held meeting with the Collectors and Revenue officers (ADCs, ACR, SDMs, and Tehsildars). During the meeting, the challenge of staff shortage and the issues regarding the maintenance and up-gradation of the digitised record and timely disposal of applications of the common people through online mode were discussed threadbare.

The Deputy Commissioner also deliberated upon the status of land acquisition and the collectors finalised the rates for few acquisition cases in the final stage.

Meeting also discussed the status of the available funds, disbursal and the liability to be paid by the indenting departments. It was further enjoined that the collectors shall write to the indenting departments to release the balance amount so that the people are paid their compensation.