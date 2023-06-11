Work on digitisation of revenue records in Doda reviewed

Bhaderwah: Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today chaired a meeting here in Bhaderwah to discuss the proliferation of the digitisation of revenue records, retrieval of balance encroached state land and speedy disbursement of compensation to rightful owners.
The DC held meeting with the Collectors and Revenue officers (ADCs, ACR, SDMs, and Tehsildars). During the meeting, the challenge of staff shortage and the issues regarding the maintenance and up-gradation of the digitised record and timely disposal of applications of the common people through online mode were discussed threadbare.
The Deputy Commissioner also deliberated upon the status of land acquisition and the collectors finalised the rates for few acquisition cases in the final stage.
Meeting also discussed the status of the available funds, disbursal and the liability to be paid by the indenting departments. It was further enjoined that the collectors shall write to the indenting departments to release the balance amount so that the people are paid their compensation.
The Deputy Commissioner assessed the status of issuance of land passbooks, conduct of Girdwari (land survey), agriculture census, geo referencing of the land and other issues of public interest. He instructed the Revenue Officers to ensure to protect the evicted state land, kahcharaie (grazing land), and common land, emphasising the importance of not allowing any new encroachment.
The Deputy Commissioner also stressed the timely disposal of applications seeking online services for land records, Change of Land Use (CLU) and all services covered under PSGA.
To ensure the quality and timely completion of work, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Revenue officers to personally monitor the activities within their jurisdictions. He also commended the overall functioning of the Revenue department and urged the Tehsildars and other Revenue officers to streamline and shift completely to e-office and ensure that digitised land records are easily accessible to the general public.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasised on the immediate resolution of public grievances and instructed the officials to intensify anti-encroachment drives, prioritizing the removal of encroachments from public utilities and along National Highways.
The meeting was attended by ADC Bhaderwah, SDMs Gandoh, Thatri and Assar, ACR Doda and all Tehsildars of the district.