Work on Khari railway station almost complete

They said the work on track, platforms, Railway Station and other allied works are completed. They said only some electrical, exhaust work inside tunnels is pending.They further said track laying work between Summer and Sangaldan stations is going on round the clock and near completion.

Railway officials said the work on residential quarters for Railway Staff and other infrastructure for Railway Stations at Khari, Sumber and Sangaldan is almost completed. They said work on platforms and the laying of railway tracks connecting Sumber and Sangaldan stations in the Rambam district is in progress.

They said we are working round the clock to finish pending works on three important stations Khari, Sumber and Sangaldan on the Katra-Banihal track in Ramban district. We are expecting that Rail will chug soon on the Katra-Banihal section, they added. Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that the work on Khari Railway Station is near completion. He said it would help in the promotion of tourism in the Mahu Valley of Khari.