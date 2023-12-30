Worker dies in Kishtwar mishap

Ramban, Dec 30: A worker died on the spot during a mishap at Dool area of Kishtwar on Saturday.

The mishap occurred due to breakage of a Gantry crane near an under-construction power project site..

Official sources said a worker of construction company LND came under a heavy gantry crane after a portion of the crane broke and fell on a worker resulting in his instant death.

Later the body of the deceased was recovered and shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar.

Police identified the deceased worker as Amjad Hussain 25 son of Nazir Hussain a resident of Dool, Kishtwar.

Police said the body of the deceased was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem and other legal formalities at District Hospital Kishtwar.

Kishtwar Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law for further investigations.