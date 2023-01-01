Workshop on community level training concludes

Kitshtwar, Jan 1: The four day Community Level Training Workshop under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) ended, here at Tourism Reception Centre Kishtwar.
A simple but impressive valedictory function with Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav as the chief guest, marked the end of the event. At the outset, DC Kishtwar was welcomed by staff and Executive Engineer Jal Shakti besides resource persons with bouquet of flowers.
The Jal Jeevan Mission workshop was held from December 28 to December 31 at the Tourist Reception Center, in which Gram Panchayat Patnazi A, Dharjikul, Keva, Nali, Binoon, Jwalapur, Gawadi, Chandali, Pora, Karool, Agral, Ladsa, Sigdi, Chatroo A, Drabshalla, Ghan, Nali, Kurul C, Bhagran, Tipri, Patnaji B, Pora, Hidyal, Lower Chatroo,members of Village Drinking water and sanitation Committee (VWSC), Sarpanches, Anganwadi workers, ASHA, and Jal Shakti Department staff participated.
During the workshop, the participants were educated about the aims, objectives and responsibilities of PRIs, Pani Samitis and Nodal persons in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.
The participants were trained by the Chief Instructor of KRC Dev Rishi Education Society, Dehradun and his team including MM Doval, Kishore Kumar 0pWagdrikar, Anoop Chauhan, Pankaj kumar Pandya, under the mentorship of Programme Director of the Society, Nitin Jagtap.
The resource persons imparted training about Sujal and Swachh Gaon, Introduction of Jal Jeevan Mission, Village Water Committee, Village Action Plan, Brown Water Management, Water Source Conservation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Water Quality Management, Social Audit, Information, Education and Communication etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner observed that the workshop will be very helpful for the effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.
He urged PRIs and Jal Shakti Department to coordinate with each other to ensure that the objective to provide tap water to each household through JJM is executed and completed in set timeline.
Highlighting the role of Village Water Committees and Monitoring teams constituted under JJM in the district, the DC said that these committees will be instrumental in judicious and rationalised execution of Water Supply Schemes and in the effective implementation of JJM throughout the district.
Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Ajay Talwar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rohit Sharma and Junior Engineer, Abhay Singh coordinated the whole workshop.