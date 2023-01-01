Workshop on community level training concludes

The Jal Jeevan Mission workshop was held from December 28 to December 31 at the Tourist Reception Center, in which Gram Panchayat Patnazi A, Dharjikul, Keva, Nali, Binoon, Jwalapur, Gawadi, Chandali, Pora, Karool, Agral, Ladsa, Sigdi, Chatroo A, Drabshalla, Ghan, Nali, Kurul C, Bhagran, Tipri, Patnaji B, Pora, Hidyal, Lower Chatroo,members of Village Drinking water and sanitation Committee (VWSC), Sarpanches, Anganwadi workers, ASHA, and Jal Shakti Department staff participated.

During the workshop, the participants were educated about the aims, objectives and responsibilities of PRIs, Pani Samitis and Nodal persons in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.