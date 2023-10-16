Workshop on dealing with child victims in courts organised in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Oct 16: Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, today in compliance with the directions passed by High Court conducted a one-day workshop on dealing with child victims at District court Complex Kishtwar.
The meeting was attended by Chairperson CWC Kishtwar, Additional Public Prosecutors, Members CWC and JJB Kishtwar, Special Juvenile Police Officers, Superintendent of Child Care Institutions, LCPO, PO IC of DCPU Mission Vatsalya Kishtwar and other staff members besides, Advocate Kuldeep Sharma (Resource Person) also attended the workshop.
During the workshop, Adv Kuldeep Sharma (Resource Person), focused on the maintenance and upkeep of child care institutions. He said that the role of child protection officers and counsellors is very essential for the care and protection of the children. He also said that the schooling of the CNCPs should be taken on priority for the overall development of children residing in Child Care Institutions.